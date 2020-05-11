All apartments in Scottsdale
7907 E SAGE Drive

7907 East Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7907 East Sage Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2016 remodeled patio home in Laguna San Juan. This 2B/2B, split floorpan, is light and bright with two skylights and an open floorpan. The kitchen has white cabinetry, granite countertops, Samsung stainless appliances, including French refrigerator drawer. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, atrium and dual pane glass/slider that leads to the covered, tiled patio and pet friend synthetic grass yard. Remodeled bathrooms with quartz and taupe accents and a rain shower in master bath. Laundry is located in 2 car garage with tons of storage. Community has a heated pool/spa, a fitness center w/newer workout equipment and a full kitchen, recreation center. The location, oh the location, five minute walk to the dog park, green belt, lakes, groceries, dining, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 E SAGE Drive have any available units?
7907 E SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7907 E SAGE Drive have?
Some of 7907 E SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 E SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7907 E SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 E SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 E SAGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7907 E SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7907 E SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 7907 E SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 E SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 E SAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7907 E SAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 7907 E SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7907 E SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 E SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 E SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

