7907 E SAGE Drive

2016 remodeled patio home in Laguna San Juan. This 2B/2B, split floorpan, is light and bright with two skylights and an open floorpan. The kitchen has white cabinetry, granite countertops, Samsung stainless appliances, including French refrigerator drawer. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, atrium and dual pane glass/slider that leads to the covered, tiled patio and pet friend synthetic grass yard. Remodeled bathrooms with quartz and taupe accents and a rain shower in master bath. Laundry is located in 2 car garage with tons of storage. Community has a heated pool/spa, a fitness center w/newer workout equipment and a full kitchen, recreation center. The location, oh the location, five minute walk to the dog park, green belt, lakes, groceries, dining, entertainment and more.