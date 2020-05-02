7895 E SOFTWIND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to your private desert oasis nestled in the gated community of Vista Monterey. This home is surrounded by desert open space and features spectactular views of the McDowell Mountains, majestic saguaro's & lush desert arroyo which provides superb privacy. The back yard is a dream with a fenced pool and spa, large covered patio spaces for entertaining or relaxing, built-in BBQ,, a fire pit and fireplace for cozy nights, plus a large grassy play area with built-in trampoline. The interior floorplan is ideal with great room, separate dining room, office and guest wing with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room/game room & wet bar. The Master Retreat is a separate wing and features a private sitting room, large walk-in closet and back yard entry...plus a stellar views! Welcome to paradise found.