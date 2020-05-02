All apartments in Scottsdale
7895 E SOFTWIND Drive

7895 East Softwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7895 East Softwind Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your private desert oasis nestled in the gated community of Vista Monterey. This home is surrounded by desert open space and features spectactular views of the McDowell Mountains, majestic saguaro's & lush desert arroyo which provides superb privacy. The back yard is a dream with a fenced pool and spa, large covered patio spaces for entertaining or relaxing, built-in BBQ,, a fire pit and fireplace for cozy nights, plus a large grassy play area with built-in trampoline. The interior floorplan is ideal with great room, separate dining room, office and guest wing with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room/game room & wet bar. The Master Retreat is a separate wing and features a private sitting room, large walk-in closet and back yard entry...plus a stellar views! Welcome to paradise found.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive have any available units?
7895 E SOFTWIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive have?
Some of 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7895 E SOFTWIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive offers parking.
Does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive has a pool.
Does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7895 E SOFTWIND Drive has units with dishwashers.

