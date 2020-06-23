All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard

7887 East Princess Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7887 East Princess Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2 bedroom suite (sleeps 8) at The Scottsdale Villa Mirage is a quick walk to the PGA waste management tournament(Phoenix Open). Scottsdale Villa Mirage offers the ideal desert retreat with fully-equipped accommodations that feature a kitchen, fireplace and in-room washer and dryer. You'll find all the comforts of home while enjoying the resort's amenities, including an outdoor pool and hot tub, children's pool, fitness center and tennis courts. The Villa Mirage is walking distance to the Phoenix Open or you can hop on a buss just across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard have any available units?
7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard have?
Some of 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College