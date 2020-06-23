7887 E PRINCESS Boulevard

Amenities

2 bedroom suite (sleeps 8) at The Scottsdale Villa Mirage is a quick walk to the PGA waste management tournament(Phoenix Open). Scottsdale Villa Mirage offers the ideal desert retreat with fully-equipped accommodations that feature a kitchen, fireplace and in-room washer and dryer. You'll find all the comforts of home while enjoying the resort's amenities, including an outdoor pool and hot tub, children's pool, fitness center and tennis courts. The Villa Mirage is walking distance to the Phoenix Open or you can hop on a buss just across the street.