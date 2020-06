7863 E Nestling Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

AVAILABLE BEGINNING 6/15/20. IMMACULATE MODERN REMODEL IN RESTORATION HARDWARE DECOR. NEARLY EVERYTHING NEWER. LIGHT & OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH GORGEOUS UNIQUE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BEAUTIFUL RECLAIMED ASH PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT, NEWER UPGRADED CARPET IN 2 BEDROOMS. ELEGANT WHITE CABINETS WITH X LARGE DESIGNER SCHWINN HANDLES. NEWER CEILING FANS, NEWER PAINT, NEWER DOOR HANDLES, NEW FIXTURES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES NEWLY EXTENDED BAR TOP, NEWER LARGE STAINLESS UNDER MOUNT SINK & GE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH NEW DUAL WHITE PORCELAIN UNDER MOUNT SINKS, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. 3 LARGE TV'S THROUGHOUT. HUGE BACKYARD FEATURING A SPARKLING PRIVATE HEATED POOL WITH WATERFALL, X-LARGE GRASSY PLAY AREA, COVERED PATIO WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS, BQ WITH GRANITE TOP. N/S LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. Walking distance to several great restaurants, shopping, schools, Boys & Girls Club, Parks, Hospital.



JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM WORLD CLASS GOLF

AT TPC -Home of the PHOENIX OPEN, SILVERLEAF, D.C. RANCH & GRAYHAWK!

DIAMONDBACKS SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL FACILITY, SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT, WESTWORLD- Home to Barrrett Jackson Car Show & other major events, KIERLAND COMMONS, THE AQUARIUM, BUTTERFLY WONDERLAND ALL WITHIN 10 MINUTES DRIVE.



List Price is based on a minimum 3 month Lease between May 1, 2020 -December 1, 2020