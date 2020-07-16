All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like
7860 E CAMELBACK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7860 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

7860 E CAMELBACK Road

7860 E Camelback Rd · (602) 430-5559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Shadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7860 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B31-412 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Outstanding One Bedroom Furnished Condo in one of a kind community! Amazing Views from 4th floor (top floor) - mountain, water, lush landscape, beautiful sunsets. Spacious and bright, lovingly and tastefully decorated. New King Size Bed. Great kitchen - lots of cabinets. Maytag refrigerator with filtered water. Nice touches for gracious & comfortable living: large tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, shutters, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans. Half bath off entry with new stacked washer/dryer. Shadows amenities include: 9 hole golf course, 3 pools, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gate, underground parking for 2 cars, pottery, art, & woodworking studios. Library, billiards, social hall & ongoing activities. Convenient to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square & the Waterfront

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7860 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7860 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7860 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7860 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7860 E CAMELBACK Road offers parking.
Does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7860 E CAMELBACK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7860 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7860 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc RanchScottsdale RanchAirparkPaseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College