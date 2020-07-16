7860 E CAMELBACK Road.

Amenities

Outstanding One Bedroom Furnished Condo in one of a kind community! Amazing Views from 4th floor (top floor) - mountain, water, lush landscape, beautiful sunsets. Spacious and bright, lovingly and tastefully decorated. New King Size Bed. Great kitchen - lots of cabinets. Maytag refrigerator with filtered water. Nice touches for gracious & comfortable living: large tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, shutters, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans. Half bath off entry with new stacked washer/dryer. Shadows amenities include: 9 hole golf course, 3 pools, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gate, underground parking for 2 cars, pottery, art, & woodworking studios. Library, billiards, social hall & ongoing activities. Convenient to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square & the Waterfront