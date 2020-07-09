All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue

7855 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7855 East Desert Cove Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the gated golf course community of Scottsdale Country Club is sure to please. Enter the home through the private front courtyard and step into the stunning open floor plan featuring wood floors, a neutral color palette, and large windows bathing you in natural sunlight. Enjoy the open kitchen offering granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, and Viking double ovens. Relax upstairs in the spacious master bedroom with views of the lush green golf course and lake. The backyard offers a sparkling blue pool and spa and an open grass area. Situated on a corner lot in the desirable Scottsdale Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
No, 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7855 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College