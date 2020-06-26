7849 E SAGE Drive

Amenities

No Cats $2200/m Live in the 'Heart of Scottsdale.' This wonderful 2013sqf single level patio home is located in the quiet Laguna San Juan community. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, 2 private patios, neutral carpeting, open floor plan, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and quaint patio area. This community features two community pools, spa, and workout room. Located only seconds to the green belt biking/walking path, Chaparral Park, Fashion Square mall, freeways and Old Town Scottsdale with fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 car garage home is move in ready. Long term lease only. Pets require landlord approval.