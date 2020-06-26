All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7849 E SAGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7849 E SAGE Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

7849 E SAGE Drive

7849 East Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7849 East Sage Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Cats $2200/m Live in the 'Heart of Scottsdale.' This wonderful 2013sqf single level patio home is located in the quiet Laguna San Juan community. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, 2 private patios, neutral carpeting, open floor plan, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and quaint patio area. This community features two community pools, spa, and workout room. Located only seconds to the green belt biking/walking path, Chaparral Park, Fashion Square mall, freeways and Old Town Scottsdale with fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 car garage home is move in ready. Long term lease only. Pets require landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 E SAGE Drive have any available units?
7849 E SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 E SAGE Drive have?
Some of 7849 E SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 E SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7849 E SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 E SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7849 E SAGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7849 E SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7849 E SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 7849 E SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7849 E SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 E SAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7849 E SAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 7849 E SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7849 E SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 E SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 E SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College