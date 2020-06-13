All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7848 E BONITA Drive

7848 East Bonita Drive · (480) 792-9500
Location

7848 East Bonita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exquisite Remodel!!! Premium location in this popular patio home community on a quiet street within walking distance to grocery, shopping, dining, Chaparral Lake & miles of lush green walking & biking paths in Camelback Park along Hayden! This is a single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Scottsdale Monterey patio home with attached single car garage & front courtyard. Convenient split floor plan. This 1467 sf Model features granite countertops in the kitchen & a breakfast bar overlooking the great room with a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet & access to the covered patio with private pool. Also a few doors down at the community center is the heated community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7848 E BONITA Drive have any available units?
7848 E BONITA Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7848 E BONITA Drive have?
Some of 7848 E BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7848 E BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7848 E BONITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7848 E BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7848 E BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7848 E BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7848 E BONITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7848 E BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7848 E BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7848 E BONITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7848 E BONITA Drive has a pool.
Does 7848 E BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7848 E BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7848 E BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7848 E BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
