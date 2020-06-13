7848 E BONITA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Exquisite Remodel!!! Premium location in this popular patio home community on a quiet street within walking distance to grocery, shopping, dining, Chaparral Lake & miles of lush green walking & biking paths in Camelback Park along Hayden! This is a single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Scottsdale Monterey patio home with attached single car garage & front courtyard. Convenient split floor plan. This 1467 sf Model features granite countertops in the kitchen & a breakfast bar overlooking the great room with a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet & access to the covered patio with private pool. Also a few doors down at the community center is the heated community pool and spa.