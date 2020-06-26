All apartments in Scottsdale
7843 E Via Costa --

7843 East via Costa · No Longer Available
Location

7843 East via Costa, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Newly remodeled patio home in sought after golf-course location with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large 2195 SQF floor plan. Open-concept kitchen/dining/living-room w/ wood burning fireplace, bonus sun-room/office area plus large covered patio w/ privacy shades. Earnest money is $3000. Due at move-in is First, Last and Deposit.Prime corner lot close to the com. pool and tennis w/ direct access to the golf course and greenbelt trails. Low-traffic neighborhood in Golf Course surrounded by lakes and greens. The high-end remodel included all new floors, new baths, wood shutters, new kitchen, new cabinets, quartz counter tops stainless steel appliances, a drinking water system and a water softener. Baths have double quartz vanities. Master bath has soaking tub, separate shower and toilet roo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 E Via Costa -- have any available units?
7843 E Via Costa -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7843 E Via Costa -- have?
Some of 7843 E Via Costa --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 E Via Costa -- currently offering any rent specials?
7843 E Via Costa -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 E Via Costa -- pet-friendly?
No, 7843 E Via Costa -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7843 E Via Costa -- offer parking?
Yes, 7843 E Via Costa -- offers parking.
Does 7843 E Via Costa -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7843 E Via Costa -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 E Via Costa -- have a pool?
Yes, 7843 E Via Costa -- has a pool.
Does 7843 E Via Costa -- have accessible units?
No, 7843 E Via Costa -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 E Via Costa -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7843 E Via Costa -- has units with dishwashers.
