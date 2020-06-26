7843 E Via Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Newly remodeled patio home in sought after golf-course location with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large 2195 SQF floor plan. Open-concept kitchen/dining/living-room w/ wood burning fireplace, bonus sun-room/office area plus large covered patio w/ privacy shades. Earnest money is $3000. Due at move-in is First, Last and Deposit.Prime corner lot close to the com. pool and tennis w/ direct access to the golf course and greenbelt trails. Low-traffic neighborhood in Golf Course surrounded by lakes and greens. The high-end remodel included all new floors, new baths, wood shutters, new kitchen, new cabinets, quartz counter tops stainless steel appliances, a drinking water system and a water softener. Baths have double quartz vanities. Master bath has soaking tub, separate shower and toilet roo