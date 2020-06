7837 E CORONADO Road

Amenities

CHARMING 2 BED / 2 BATH HIDDEN IN SOUTH SCOTTSDALE! PERFECT SIZED KITCHEN WITH ALL WHITE MATCHING APPLIANCES AND CABINETRY. LARGE PANTRY AND EAT-UP BUFFET NICHE. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE PRIVATE EXITS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS. FORMAL DINING AREA. FIREPLACE IN THE GREAT ROOM. HOME HAS WOOD AND TILE FLOORING FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRANCE WITH SECURITY SCREEN. LARGE BACK YARD. ENJOY ALL THE COMMUNITY AMENITIES THIS PLACE HAS TO OFFER - POOL AND SPA, HUGE GREENBELT WITH WALKING/BIKING PATHS! YOU ARE JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE!