7825 E Buena Terra Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available 06/13/20 Beautiful townhome perfectly located in Scottsdale - Property Id: 292417



Beautiful, private townhouse. Absolutely charming!! Step inside this incredible townhome that sits nestled in the heart of Scottsdale! The galley style kitchen boasts granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, warm wood cabinetry, tiled backsplash and dual sinks. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, granite countertops, beautiful walk in shower and a large walk in closet! In the rear, you will find the covered back patio and synthetic grass-an ideal space for relaxing or entertaining! Community pool & spa. Camelback walk & bike path are adjacent to the community and the Chart House, Gainey Village, Old Town & Fashion Square are all nearby. NO PETS PLEASE.

No Pets Allowed



