Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7825 E Buena Terra Way
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

7825 E Buena Terra Way

7825 East Buena Terra Way · No Longer Available
Location

7825 East Buena Terra Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Available 06/13/20 Beautiful townhome perfectly located in Scottsdale - Property Id: 292417

Beautiful, private townhouse. Absolutely charming!! Step inside this incredible townhome that sits nestled in the heart of Scottsdale! The galley style kitchen boasts granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, warm wood cabinetry, tiled backsplash and dual sinks. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, granite countertops, beautiful walk in shower and a large walk in closet! In the rear, you will find the covered back patio and synthetic grass-an ideal space for relaxing or entertaining! Community pool & spa. Camelback walk & bike path are adjacent to the community and the Chart House, Gainey Village, Old Town & Fashion Square are all nearby. NO PETS PLEASE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292417
Property Id 292417

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 E Buena Terra Way have any available units?
7825 E Buena Terra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 E Buena Terra Way have?
Some of 7825 E Buena Terra Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 E Buena Terra Way currently offering any rent specials?
7825 E Buena Terra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 E Buena Terra Way pet-friendly?
No, 7825 E Buena Terra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7825 E Buena Terra Way offer parking?
No, 7825 E Buena Terra Way does not offer parking.
Does 7825 E Buena Terra Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 E Buena Terra Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 E Buena Terra Way have a pool?
Yes, 7825 E Buena Terra Way has a pool.
Does 7825 E Buena Terra Way have accessible units?
No, 7825 E Buena Terra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 E Buena Terra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 E Buena Terra Way has units with dishwashers.

