7804 E HORSESHOE Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

7804 E HORSESHOE Lane

7804 East Horseshoe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7804 East Horseshoe Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to Suntree, a Highly desired community conveniently located in Scottsdale. This single level two bedroom, two bath home has been recently remodeled and will satisfy the most discriminating client. Complete with Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher and Oven, this is a move in ready property. From Business Professional to Empty nester, this low maintenance property fits the bill. HOA takes care of the front yard and the pool and tennis courts are within a few hundred feet of the property. Keep in shape with your running or cycling by accessing the golf course and pedestrian paths just outside of the community. Chaparral Park is within a mile. At Chaparral Park you can catch and release fish, walk the park, play volleyball or just have a picnic. Hurry in for this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane have any available units?
7804 E HORSESHOE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane have?
Some of 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7804 E HORSESHOE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane offers parking.
Does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane has a pool.
Does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7804 E HORSESHOE Lane has units with dishwashers.

