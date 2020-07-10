7804 E HORSESHOE Lane

Amenities

Welcome to Suntree, a Highly desired community conveniently located in Scottsdale. This single level two bedroom, two bath home has been recently remodeled and will satisfy the most discriminating client. Complete with Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher and Oven, this is a move in ready property. From Business Professional to Empty nester, this low maintenance property fits the bill. HOA takes care of the front yard and the pool and tennis courts are within a few hundred feet of the property. Keep in shape with your running or cycling by accessing the golf course and pedestrian paths just outside of the community. Chaparral Park is within a mile. At Chaparral Park you can catch and release fish, walk the park, play volleyball or just have a picnic. Hurry in for this one!