7803 E NESTLING Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

FABULOUS HOME FOR LEASE IN GRAYHAWK N/S LOT WITH SELF CLEANING POOL AND SEPARATE GRASSY AREA - LARGE COVERED EXTENDED PATIO TO ENJOY THIS PRIVATE BACKYARD - OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS GREAT KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR AND UPGRADED APPLIANCES - CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS - TWO FULL BATHS HAVE DOUBLE SINKS - MASTER HAS HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AS DOES THE OTHER LARGE BEDROOM - THIS WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE! OWNER IS AN INACTIVE LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN THE STATE OF ARIZONA.