7789 E JOURNEY Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

7789 E JOURNEY Lane

7789 East Journey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7789 East Journey Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Furnished only,Until Dec 31, $3,300/mo. Jan-May, 2021 9,500/mo. Owner to be reimbursed for utilities/cable TV/Wifi Call about other short-term vacation rental rates January, Feb, March and April , $350 +/-night.See other property 20458 N 78th Way# 5637701 Price is through December 31, 2019 Plus Utilites Heated Pool, Clean home utilized as a Vacation Rental January-March at higher rates of $350/night or $9,995 per month This home is offered furnished at an unfurnished price as owner does not want to store furniture. It is presently set up to sleep 8 but adjustments can be made to suit tenant. Owner is open to working with term of lease. Call for discussion and showing appointment. Show Time not available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

