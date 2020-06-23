7789 E JOURNEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Furnished only,Until Dec 31, $3,300/mo. Jan-May, 2021 9,500/mo. Owner to be reimbursed for utilities/cable TV/Wifi Call about other short-term vacation rental rates January, Feb, March and April , $350 +/-night.See other property 20458 N 78th Way# 5637701 Price is through December 31, 2019 Plus Utilites Heated Pool, Clean home utilized as a Vacation Rental January-March at higher rates of $350/night or $9,995 per month This home is offered furnished at an unfurnished price as owner does not want to store furniture. It is presently set up to sleep 8 but adjustments can be made to suit tenant. Owner is open to working with term of lease. Call for discussion and showing appointment. Show Time not available.