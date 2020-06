7778 E BLACK ROCK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

NICE CLEAN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF LA VISTA. THIS HOME SITS IN BACK OF THE SUBDIVISION IN A CUL-DE-SAC WITH NO ONE BACKING TO THE PROPERTY. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED CABINETS, BIG CENTER ISLAND, GAS COOK TOP & LARGE PANTRY. BIG GREAT ROOM & BREAKFAST AREA. FORMAL DINNING ROOM. GENEROUS SIZE MASTER, BIG WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS WITH SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB. DEN OR OFFICE. THE SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE SPLIT FROM THE MASTER. FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. POOL & SPA, BBQ & EVEN A PIZZA OVEN IN THE BACK. COMMUNITY PLAY AREA FOR KIDS. 3 CAR GARAGE AND SOFT WATER SYSTEM. AVAILABLE MID FEBRUARY!