7777 E Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED, SHORT TERM ONLY!! Incredible views in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Enter into a large great room with dining room, dry bar and living room that opens onto the patio shaded by tall pines. Couch makes into bed to sleep 6. Master bedroom has queen size bed, flat screen TV, lots of closet space and bathroom with updated vanity. Guest bedroom boasts views of the golf course and natural light. Kitchen with peninsula has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, huge pantry and full size washer and dryer included. Community offers 2 pools, spa, fitness center and miles and miles of multi-use paths. Utilities only included during "off peak" months