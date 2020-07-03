All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7758 E FLEDGLING Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

7758 E FLEDGLING Drive

7758 East Fledgling Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7758 East Fledgling Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled. 5 bedrooms & an office with built-ins. Located in a Quiet Neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Grayhawk Gated Community of Raptor Retreat. This popular floor plan is loaded with many upgraded features throughout including a complete new master bath with quartz counters, large tiled shower, multiple shower heads and glass surround. The entertainers dream back yard features an expanded flagstone back patio with fire pit, bench seating, lawn, pool and spa creating that resort style feel. Backing to an open wash area also offers complete privacy with open views. The spacious kitchen has upgraded appliances and newly refinished cabinets & hardware. Additionally the home offers a large epoxy finished 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive have any available units?
7758 E FLEDGLING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive have?
Some of 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7758 E FLEDGLING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive offers parking.
Does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive has a pool.
Does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive have accessible units?
No, 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7758 E FLEDGLING Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College