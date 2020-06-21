7746 E. Rovey Ave.

Amenities

3-bedroom in Scottsdale with beautiful yard - Prime location close to downtown Scottsdale restaurants, entertainment, shopping, spring training. New tile in 2018, split floor plan, skylights thru out, vaulted kitchen and great room, kitchen island and stainless appliances, pella windows and doors, security system, built-in sound system, electronic canopy on 1 of 3 patios, waterfall, synthetic grass. $2250 rent + 3.5% monthly city tax & tenant admin fee ($78.75)=$2328.75 total rent. $2350 security/cleaning deposit, $40 app fee per adult. No past evictions allowed. No smoking. Small dog may be allowed with $250 pet fee. Priority goes to tenant desiring move-in by June 15. Call Travis to view. 480-241-1621.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5831754)