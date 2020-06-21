All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7746 E. Rovey Ave.

7746 East Rovey Avenue · (480) 329-1234
Location

7746 East Rovey Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7746 E. Rovey Ave. · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3-bedroom in Scottsdale with beautiful yard - Prime location close to downtown Scottsdale restaurants, entertainment, shopping, spring training. New tile in 2018, split floor plan, skylights thru out, vaulted kitchen and great room, kitchen island and stainless appliances, pella windows and doors, security system, built-in sound system, electronic canopy on 1 of 3 patios, waterfall, synthetic grass. $2250 rent + 3.5% monthly city tax & tenant admin fee ($78.75)=$2328.75 total rent. $2350 security/cleaning deposit, $40 app fee per adult. No past evictions allowed. No smoking. Small dog may be allowed with $250 pet fee. Priority goes to tenant desiring move-in by June 15. Call Travis to view. 480-241-1621.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. have any available units?
7746 E. Rovey Ave. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7746 E. Rovey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7746 E. Rovey Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7746 E. Rovey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. offer parking?
No, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. have a pool?
No, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7746 E. Rovey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7746 E. Rovey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
