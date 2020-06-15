All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7734 E Hartford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7734 E Hartford Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

7734 E Hartford Dr

7734 East Hartford Drive · (480) 948-5860 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7734 East Hartford Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Simply divine fully furnished home available to lease short-termed. This home is beautifully decorated. This is the second newest home built in Princess Views.

The kitchen features all appliances, granite slab counters, a walk-in pantry and a large kitchen island. The Master Suite features an incredible closet which is a room in itself and the Master Bathroom features a separate tub and shower. The 2-Guest Bedrooms are both with en-suite bathrooms. The office is coupled with a half bath. For your added convenience this home features a laundry room. Relax in the backyard on the patio located adjacent to a lush and green courtyard and walking paths. The patio is equipped with a fireplace to utilize during the cooler winter evenings. Take a cool refreshing swim in the swimming pool during the warmer summer months. The swimming pool is additionally equipped with a heater that can be utilized during the cooler months for a rate of $35.00 daily. Lastly, there is an outdoor built-in grill.

This home is located across the street from the TPC and is within walking distance of the Champions course and the Fairmont Princess. Adjacent to the Famous TPC Scottsdale Golf Course where The Phoenix Open is held Annually. Additionally this home is located nearby WestWorld of Scottsdale which hosts the Barrett Jackson Classic Car Auction, Arabian Horse Show and many other events. This home is nearby fine dining establishments, shopping and entertainment.

Current Transaction Privilege Tax License #21297719

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 E Hartford Dr have any available units?
7734 E Hartford Dr has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 E Hartford Dr have?
Some of 7734 E Hartford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 E Hartford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7734 E Hartford Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 E Hartford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7734 E Hartford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7734 E Hartford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7734 E Hartford Dr does offer parking.
Does 7734 E Hartford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7734 E Hartford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 E Hartford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7734 E Hartford Dr has a pool.
Does 7734 E Hartford Dr have accessible units?
No, 7734 E Hartford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 E Hartford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 E Hartford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7734 E Hartford Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity