7734 E Hartford Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Simply divine fully furnished home available to lease short-termed. This home is beautifully decorated. This is the second newest home built in Princess Views.



The kitchen features all appliances, granite slab counters, a walk-in pantry and a large kitchen island. The Master Suite features an incredible closet which is a room in itself and the Master Bathroom features a separate tub and shower. The 2-Guest Bedrooms are both with en-suite bathrooms. The office is coupled with a half bath. For your added convenience this home features a laundry room. Relax in the backyard on the patio located adjacent to a lush and green courtyard and walking paths. The patio is equipped with a fireplace to utilize during the cooler winter evenings. Take a cool refreshing swim in the swimming pool during the warmer summer months. The swimming pool is additionally equipped with a heater that can be utilized during the cooler months for a rate of $35.00 daily. Lastly, there is an outdoor built-in grill.



This home is located across the street from the TPC and is within walking distance of the Champions course and the Fairmont Princess. Adjacent to the Famous TPC Scottsdale Golf Course where The Phoenix Open is held Annually. Additionally this home is located nearby WestWorld of Scottsdale which hosts the Barrett Jackson Classic Car Auction, Arabian Horse Show and many other events. This home is nearby fine dining establishments, shopping and entertainment.



Current Transaction Privilege Tax License #21297719