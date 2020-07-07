7731 E MANANA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! As soon as you step through the entryway, you'll see the pride of ownership with this gorgeous Sonoran Hills home. Original owners have spared no expense maintaining and updating this rare 4 bed/4 bath home. Two master suites, one located downstairs, while the upstairs master has a private balcony, built in bookshelves for loft office, expansive ceilings in formal dinning/living room, and open kitchen design that opens to a large family room. Enjoy the soothing sound of a built in water feature in the backyard, mature trees in front yard for extra privacy and epoxy garage floor coating. You'll treasure this home just as much as our sellers did.