7731 E MANANA Drive

7731 East Manana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7731 East Manana Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! As soon as you step through the entryway, you'll see the pride of ownership with this gorgeous Sonoran Hills home. Original owners have spared no expense maintaining and updating this rare 4 bed/4 bath home. Two master suites, one located downstairs, while the upstairs master has a private balcony, built in bookshelves for loft office, expansive ceilings in formal dinning/living room, and open kitchen design that opens to a large family room. Enjoy the soothing sound of a built in water feature in the backyard, mature trees in front yard for extra privacy and epoxy garage floor coating. You'll treasure this home just as much as our sellers did.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 E MANANA Drive have any available units?
7731 E MANANA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7731 E MANANA Drive have?
Some of 7731 E MANANA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 E MANANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7731 E MANANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 E MANANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7731 E MANANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7731 E MANANA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7731 E MANANA Drive offers parking.
Does 7731 E MANANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 E MANANA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 E MANANA Drive have a pool?
No, 7731 E MANANA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7731 E MANANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7731 E MANANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 E MANANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 E MANANA Drive has units with dishwashers.

