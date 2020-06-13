7729 E Joshua Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1, 2020- Located on Scottsdale Silverado golf course, views of Camelback Mountain as you relax on your patio. Enjoy the Scottsdale Greenbelt out your back gate, Walking and bike path. Beautifully updated townhome in gated Camelview greens. Spectacular Furnished 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath home with cathedral ceilings.The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, a dual sink vanity. First and last months rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to move in during high season.Off season rate does not include utilities.