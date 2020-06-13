7729 E Joshua Tree Lane

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1, 2020- Located on Scottsdale Silverado golf course, views of Camelback Mountain as you relax on your patio. Enjoy the Scottsdale Greenbelt out your back gate, Walking and bike path. Beautifully updated townhome in gated Camelview greens. Spectacular Furnished 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath home with cathedral ceilings.The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, a dual sink vanity. First and last months rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to move in during high season.Off season rate does not include utilities.