Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 PM

7729 E Joshua Tree Lane

7729 East Joshua Tree Lane · (602) 339-5944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7729 East Joshua Tree Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1, 2020- Located on Scottsdale Silverado golf course, views of Camelback Mountain as you relax on your patio. Enjoy the Scottsdale Greenbelt out your back gate, Walking and bike path. Beautifully updated townhome in gated Camelview greens. Spectacular Furnished 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath home with cathedral ceilings.The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, a dual sink vanity. First and last months rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to move in during high season.Off season rate does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane have any available units?
7729 E Joshua Tree Lane has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane have?
Some of 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7729 E Joshua Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane does offer parking.
Does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7729 E Joshua Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
