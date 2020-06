Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Resort Style Living! Make this beautiful property your home away from home!Fully Furnished. Tumbled travertine south facing patio with BBQ adjacent to the kiva fireplace. Mature lush landscape with a striking water feature. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/plus office on a quiet interior lot. Eat in kitchen with Thermador appliances including double ovens with a warming drawer. Kitchen opens into the family room. Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom. Two additional guest bedrooms are en-suite baths. Owner will consider a 12 month lease.