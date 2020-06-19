All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:20 AM

7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue

7720 East Minnezona Avenue · (480) 270-0698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7720 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Walk to old town! Hurry to come see this fantastic well cared for townhouse in popular Scottsdale! Providing 2 car garage with space for storage. Double-door entrance leads to an open concept interior complete with 2 bed, 2.5 bath, living/dining area, neutral color palette, plantation shutters, and carpet in all the right places. Well maintained eat-in kitchen offers everything you need; sparkling stainless steel appliances, plenty cabinet/counter space, and recessed lighting. Charming master suite has a spotless full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Out the back you have a perfectly sized patio with Ramada ideal for relaxing afternoons. This wonderful community includes a refreshing blue pool great for summer days! Don't let this amazing opportunity slip by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
