7720 E MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Walk to old town! Hurry to come see this fantastic well cared for townhouse in popular Scottsdale! Providing 2 car garage with space for storage. Double-door entrance leads to an open concept interior complete with 2 bed, 2.5 bath, living/dining area, neutral color palette, plantation shutters, and carpet in all the right places. Well maintained eat-in kitchen offers everything you need; sparkling stainless steel appliances, plenty cabinet/counter space, and recessed lighting. Charming master suite has a spotless full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Out the back you have a perfectly sized patio with Ramada ideal for relaxing afternoons. This wonderful community includes a refreshing blue pool great for summer days! Don't let this amazing opportunity slip by.