Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7703 E Thunderhawk Rd Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car garage single level Grayhawk home with Private Pool!! - Upscale 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with resort style heated pool and backyard in best Scottsdale community - Grayhawk!! Walking Distance to Grayhawk Elementary School. HEATED POOL!! SWIM WHOLE YEAR!! This home is in excellent condition and has a split bedroom floor plan. Decorated in neutral colors with carpet in bedrooms and travertine tile in traffic areas, kitchen and baths. The large eat-in kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, exquisite backsplash and opens to a large family room with gas fireplace. The resort-like back yard has a large covered deck with pebble-tec pool, misting system and water feature. Lovely home in a great Scottsdale neighborhood close to schools, shopping and the 101. MUST SEE!! HURRY!



