All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7703 E Thunderhawk Rd
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

7703 E Thunderhawk Rd

7703 East Thunderhawk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7703 East Thunderhawk Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7703 E Thunderhawk Rd Available 01/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car garage single level Grayhawk home with Private Pool!! - Upscale 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with resort style heated pool and backyard in best Scottsdale community - Grayhawk!! Walking Distance to Grayhawk Elementary School. HEATED POOL!! SWIM WHOLE YEAR!! This home is in excellent condition and has a split bedroom floor plan. Decorated in neutral colors with carpet in bedrooms and travertine tile in traffic areas, kitchen and baths. The large eat-in kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, exquisite backsplash and opens to a large family room with gas fireplace. The resort-like back yard has a large covered deck with pebble-tec pool, misting system and water feature. Lovely home in a great Scottsdale neighborhood close to schools, shopping and the 101. MUST SEE!! HURRY!

(RLNE4713494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd have any available units?
7703 E Thunderhawk Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd have?
Some of 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7703 E Thunderhawk Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd offers parking.
Does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd has a pool.
Does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd have accessible units?
No, 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 E Thunderhawk Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College