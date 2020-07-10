All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7701 Osborn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7701 Osborn
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

7701 Osborn

7701 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7701 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This beautiful condo will be available mid April 2019 and lease will need to run until the end of 2019. An extension will NOT be possible, as this is also a vacation rental. Please call, text or email and tell me about yourself.

Only inquire if you have a good rental history/and/or good credit.

includes HOA dues
water and trash. This is a nicely remodeled, tastefully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo in clean and safe Alta Mesa. The unit has a washer and dryer and is completely turn-key. It has a patio view out to the gazebo. The heated community pool, spa and grills are a short walk from the unit.
A small dog would be considered. A security deposit applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Osborn have any available units?
7701 Osborn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Osborn have?
Some of 7701 Osborn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Osborn currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Osborn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Osborn pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Osborn is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Osborn offer parking?
No, 7701 Osborn does not offer parking.
Does 7701 Osborn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7701 Osborn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Osborn have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Osborn has a pool.
Does 7701 Osborn have accessible units?
No, 7701 Osborn does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Osborn have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Osborn does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College