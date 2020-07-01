7690 E PLEASANT Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Unfurnished, beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home with 2 patios. Also includes area for an office. Large quartz countertop kitchen island, great for cooking and entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator has beverage drawer and bottom freezer. Light and airy open floor plan with skylights. Master bedroom suite has direct access to the back patio and has a walk in closet plus an additional closet. The light filled master bathroom has a double vanity, glass shower and marble floor. This is a one level home with a 2 car garage with direct access to home. Community is well maintained and includes two pools and spas, tennis and pickle ball courts. The community sits up against the green belt, providing a resort style living with walking or biking access along the lakes. Short distance to many great restaurants. Close to Talking Stick, Fashion Square Mall and Old Town Scottsdale.