All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7690 E PLEASANT Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7690 E PLEASANT Run
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:28 AM

7690 E PLEASANT Run

7690 East Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7690 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Unfurnished, beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home with 2 patios. Also includes area for an office. Large quartz countertop kitchen island, great for cooking and entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator has beverage drawer and bottom freezer. Light and airy open floor plan with skylights. Master bedroom suite has direct access to the back patio and has a walk in closet plus an additional closet. The light filled master bathroom has a double vanity, glass shower and marble floor. This is a one level home with a 2 car garage with direct access to home. Community is well maintained and includes two pools and spas, tennis and pickle ball courts. The community sits up against the green belt, providing a resort style living with walking or biking access along the lakes. Short distance to many great restaurants. Close to Talking Stick, Fashion Square Mall and Old Town Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7690 E PLEASANT Run have any available units?
7690 E PLEASANT Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7690 E PLEASANT Run have?
Some of 7690 E PLEASANT Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7690 E PLEASANT Run currently offering any rent specials?
7690 E PLEASANT Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7690 E PLEASANT Run pet-friendly?
No, 7690 E PLEASANT Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7690 E PLEASANT Run offer parking?
Yes, 7690 E PLEASANT Run offers parking.
Does 7690 E PLEASANT Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7690 E PLEASANT Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7690 E PLEASANT Run have a pool?
Yes, 7690 E PLEASANT Run has a pool.
Does 7690 E PLEASANT Run have accessible units?
No, 7690 E PLEASANT Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7690 E PLEASANT Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7690 E PLEASANT Run has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College