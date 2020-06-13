All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7689 E QUILL Lane.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7689 E QUILL Lane

7689 East Quill Lane · (480) 452-3514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7689 East Quill Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Furnished, seasonal rental! Casual and sophisticated. This well appointed newly updated and stylishly furnished Ranch Style home is located in the Center of the Scottsdale Golf Community Grayhawk. Split floor plan with spacious 2 Bedrooms, Master suite and 3 Baths. Newly updated Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and comfortable breakfast area. New flooring throughout and remodeled master bathroom. Relaxing backyard with lush landscaping, patio area with automatic awning system, private pool and spa. Endless hiking , walking and biking trails along Grayhawk or surrounding area. Close to all major freeways, Phoenix Airport, Restaurants and fine shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7689 E QUILL Lane have any available units?
7689 E QUILL Lane has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7689 E QUILL Lane have?
Some of 7689 E QUILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7689 E QUILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7689 E QUILL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7689 E QUILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7689 E QUILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7689 E QUILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7689 E QUILL Lane does offer parking.
Does 7689 E QUILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7689 E QUILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7689 E QUILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7689 E QUILL Lane has a pool.
Does 7689 E QUILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 7689 E QUILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7689 E QUILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7689 E QUILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
