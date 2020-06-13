7689 E QUILL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Furnished, seasonal rental! Casual and sophisticated. This well appointed newly updated and stylishly furnished Ranch Style home is located in the Center of the Scottsdale Golf Community Grayhawk. Split floor plan with spacious 2 Bedrooms, Master suite and 3 Baths. Newly updated Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and comfortable breakfast area. New flooring throughout and remodeled master bathroom. Relaxing backyard with lush landscaping, patio area with automatic awning system, private pool and spa. Endless hiking , walking and biking trails along Grayhawk or surrounding area. Close to all major freeways, Phoenix Airport, Restaurants and fine shopping.