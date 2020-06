7688 E OVERLOOK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

UNFURNISHED !!! NO EXPENSE HAS BEEN SPARED WITH THIS POPULAR GEOFFREY EDMUNDS LA JOLLA MODEL-IT HAS ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SUB-ZERO REFRIGERATOR & DOUBLE OVENS-SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, CUSTOM FIREPLACE & WALL OF WINDOWS LOOKING OUT TO THE BACK YARD-3RD BEDROOM IS IDEAL DEN/OFFICE-DUETTE WINDOW COVERINGS-SIDE GARAGE & PRIVATE YARD BACKING TO COMMON AREA-1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS & FEES REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.