7672 E Davenport Dr
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

7672 E Davenport Dr

7672 East Davenport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7672 East Davenport Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Paradise Valley Ranchos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Horse Property in Scottsdale - Property Id: 171515

North Scottsdale property completely remodeled and ready for occupancy. Home situated on one acre and can be set up for horses. There is a pool, lawn and citrus trees along with a view of the McDowell Mountains. The home has solar creating low utilities for the occupant. Close to shopping and restaurants, within 1 mile of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter and about 10 miles from Old Town Scottsdale.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171515p
Property Id 171515

(RLNE5266816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

