7672 E Davenport Dr

Horse Property in Scottsdale - Property Id: 171515



North Scottsdale property completely remodeled and ready for occupancy. Home situated on one acre and can be set up for horses. There is a pool, lawn and citrus trees along with a view of the McDowell Mountains. The home has solar creating low utilities for the occupant. Close to shopping and restaurants, within 1 mile of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter and about 10 miles from Old Town Scottsdale.

