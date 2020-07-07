All apartments in Scottsdale
7670 E mariposa grande Road

7670 East Mariposa Grande Road · No Longer Available
Location

7670 East Mariposa Grande Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated home (2018) in one of Scottsdale's desirable privately gated communities. This home is located on one of the most private lots within the subdivision and is beautifully landscaped and private. Near popular shopping, restaurants and events easy 101 access. Enjoy gorgeous views of the heated pool and attached hot tub with built in BBQ. Large great room with Stonecreek custom built entertainment wall with gas fireplace. Kitchen features GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, carrera quartz counter tops and custom LED lighting fixtures throughout. New Master Bdrm bath has walk in shower and separate tub, toilet room and large walk in closet. 4 Bedrooms provide plenty of space, Exceptionally clean and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7670 E mariposa grande Road have any available units?
7670 E mariposa grande Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7670 E mariposa grande Road have?
Some of 7670 E mariposa grande Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7670 E mariposa grande Road currently offering any rent specials?
7670 E mariposa grande Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7670 E mariposa grande Road pet-friendly?
No, 7670 E mariposa grande Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7670 E mariposa grande Road offer parking?
Yes, 7670 E mariposa grande Road offers parking.
Does 7670 E mariposa grande Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7670 E mariposa grande Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7670 E mariposa grande Road have a pool?
Yes, 7670 E mariposa grande Road has a pool.
Does 7670 E mariposa grande Road have accessible units?
No, 7670 E mariposa grande Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7670 E mariposa grande Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7670 E mariposa grande Road has units with dishwashers.

