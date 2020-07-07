7670 E mariposa grande Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully updated home (2018) in one of Scottsdale's desirable privately gated communities. This home is located on one of the most private lots within the subdivision and is beautifully landscaped and private. Near popular shopping, restaurants and events easy 101 access. Enjoy gorgeous views of the heated pool and attached hot tub with built in BBQ. Large great room with Stonecreek custom built entertainment wall with gas fireplace. Kitchen features GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, carrera quartz counter tops and custom LED lighting fixtures throughout. New Master Bdrm bath has walk in shower and separate tub, toilet room and large walk in closet. 4 Bedrooms provide plenty of space, Exceptionally clean and ready to move in.