Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive

7657 East San Fernando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7657 East San Fernando Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Scottsdale home with incredible open to ceiling floor plan. Enjoy the super clear home that have everything you want it. Pebble tec pool and waterfall feature in the backyard with lush landscaping. Home is fully remodeled with new bathroom showers. Downstairs office can be easily turned into a bedroom. Upstairs also has a great loft / excise. Close to grocery store, many restaurants, and easy access to 101, Scottsdale Rd, Pima Rd, or Pinnacle Peak. Pool service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have any available units?
7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have?
Some of 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive offers parking.
Does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive has a pool.
Does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
