7657 E SAN FERNANDO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Scottsdale home with incredible open to ceiling floor plan. Enjoy the super clear home that have everything you want it. Pebble tec pool and waterfall feature in the backyard with lush landscaping. Home is fully remodeled with new bathroom showers. Downstairs office can be easily turned into a bedroom. Upstairs also has a great loft / excise. Close to grocery store, many restaurants, and easy access to 101, Scottsdale Rd, Pima Rd, or Pinnacle Peak. Pool service is included in the rent.