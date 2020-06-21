All apartments in Scottsdale
7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue

7634 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7634 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Rennovated & Located in Monte Vivienda, just two blocks from Old Town Scottsdale. Walk to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, the New Waterfront Project & all of the Restaurants, Shops, Museums , Galleries, Hotels, & entertainment that Old Town Scottsdale is famous for! Or, ride free on the Scottsdale Downtown Trolley, or take a short cab, cart, rickshaw or All this and just 15 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This beautifully appointed townhome features 1 master bedroom, 1 guest bedroom, an office/den, closets galore, 2 1/2 baths (one w/ walk in shower, one with tub/shower), private front & rear entry, 2 1/2 car garage, private patio, 18'' ceramic tile &

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7634 E MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
