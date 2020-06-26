7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue

Amenities

Very rare totally renovated open floor plan and vaulted ceilings on an over-sized lot in the McCormick Ranch area. Kitchen has been updated with new stainless-steel appliances and wine fridge (all included), has a large center island and granite counter tops. The living room has a cozy fireplace, with plenty of natural light and views of the outside lush vegetation. Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet & double sinks. Plenty of storage in the 3-car garage. It's walking distance to Chaparral & close bus stops for both Cocopah and Cochise. Welcome home!