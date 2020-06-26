All apartments in Scottsdale
7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue

7627 East Turquoise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7627 East Turquoise Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very rare totally renovated open floor plan and vaulted ceilings on an over-sized lot in the McCormick Ranch area. Kitchen has been updated with new stainless-steel appliances and wine fridge (all included), has a large center island and granite counter tops. The living room has a cozy fireplace, with plenty of natural light and views of the outside lush vegetation. Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet & double sinks. Plenty of storage in the 3-car garage. It's walking distance to Chaparral & close bus stops for both Cocopah and Cochise. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue have any available units?
7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue have?
Some of 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7627 E TURQUOISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
