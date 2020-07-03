7624 E Tailfeather Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af82b6e0fc ----



It doesn\'t get better than this fantastic 42.5 pool home in Grayhawk! This beautiful home features three bedrooms with newly remodeled and updated master and guest baths! With formal living and elevated formal dining rooms complemented by sweeping vaulted ceilings, and open staircase. The oversized kitchen with center island is complete with stainless appliances, built in double oven and daylight glass blocks with the backsplash. There is also a large corner pantry, and a breakfast room overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard and waterfall. The family room features a sliding glass wall inviting you to experience the backyard entertainment area to it\'s fullest extent! Pool, spa, and fireplace deck, and waterfall feature.

The master bedroom is on the first floor and features an updated new bathroom and a large walk-in closet with built-in storage. There is also a laundry room with a sink on the main floor and washer and dryer are included.

Upstairs continues the magic! The loft area features a full-size pool table which overlooks the living room below and there is also a designated office overlooking the back of the home.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, two are designated guest rooms, while one bedroom has been transformed into a viewing room with a built-in screen and overhead projection system. Details on the operation will be provided at move in.

This home is sure to please even the most discriminate renter! Please come and see this today!



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information: Overhead projection system upstairs. Directions for usage will be provided at move-in. Three car garage with storage cabinets. Washer / Dryer are newer, not warranted. Home is Wired for sound. Intercom system and security system is available.



AREA INFORMATION: Grayhawk in North Scottsdale - between Scottsdale Road and Hayden off Grayhawk



FLOORING: wood, tile, carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: three car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: dishwasher, microwave, stovetop, refrigerator, double oven



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:1998



YARD: Grass yard - back, pool, spa



Additional Amenities: Pool Table with equipment is available for use.



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



1 Years



Ceiling Fan

Disposal

Dryer

Pool

Vaulted Ceilings