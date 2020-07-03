7624 E Tailfeather Dr

Amenities
It doesn\'t get better than this fantastic 42.5 pool home in Grayhawk! This beautiful home features three bedrooms with newly remodeled and updated master and guest baths! With formal living and elevated formal dining rooms complemented by sweeping vaulted ceilings, and open staircase. The oversized kitchen with center island is complete with stainless appliances, built in double oven and daylight glass blocks with the backsplash. There is also a large corner pantry, and a breakfast room overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard and waterfall. The family room features a sliding glass wall inviting you to experience the backyard entertainment area to it\'s fullest extent! Pool, spa, and fireplace deck, and waterfall feature.
The master bedroom is on the first floor and features an updated new bathroom and a large walk-in closet with built-in storage. There is also a laundry room with a sink on the main floor and washer and dryer are included.
Upstairs continues the magic! The loft area features a full-size pool table which overlooks the living room below and there is also a designated office overlooking the back of the home.
There are three bedrooms upstairs, two are designated guest rooms, while one bedroom has been transformed into a viewing room with a built-in screen and overhead projection system. Details on the operation will be provided at move in.
This home is sure to please even the most discriminate renter! Please come and see this today!
STATUS: Vacant
More Information: Overhead projection system upstairs. Directions for usage will be provided at move-in. Three car garage with storage cabinets. Washer / Dryer are newer, not warranted. Home is Wired for sound. Intercom system and security system is available.
AREA INFORMATION: Grayhawk in North Scottsdale - between Scottsdale Road and Hayden off Grayhawk
FLOORING: wood, tile, carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: three car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: dishwasher, microwave, stovetop, refrigerator, double oven
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:1998
YARD: Grass yard - back, pool, spa
Additional Amenities: Pool Table with equipment is available for use.
