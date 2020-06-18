7621 N. Pinesview Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Location Location Location! McCormick Ranch's sought after neighborhood, Spanish Oaks gated community with a guard gate. End unit Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished rental has the best cul-de-sac lot in the community backing to McCormick Ranch Golf Course! Highly upgraded interior with tile and laminate flooring, shutters and fans throughout, wet bar and an open kitchen with granite countertops. Enormous patio wraps around the entire property with travertine flooring and breathtaking golf course views. Community pool & spa. Camelback walk & bike path are adjacent to the community and the Chart House, Gainey Village, Old Town & Fashion Square are all nearby. Talking Stick Casino & Ballpark(Rockies & Diamondbacks spring training) are only a few miles away as well. NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.