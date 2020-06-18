All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7621 N. Pinesview Dr.
7621 N. Pinesview Dr.

7621 North Pinesview Drive · (602) 368-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7621 North Pinesview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Location Location Location! McCormick Ranch's sought after neighborhood, Spanish Oaks gated community with a guard gate. End unit Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished rental has the best cul-de-sac lot in the community backing to McCormick Ranch Golf Course! Highly upgraded interior with tile and laminate flooring, shutters and fans throughout, wet bar and an open kitchen with granite countertops. Enormous patio wraps around the entire property with travertine flooring and breathtaking golf course views. Community pool & spa. Camelback walk & bike path are adjacent to the community and the Chart House, Gainey Village, Old Town & Fashion Square are all nearby. Talking Stick Casino & Ballpark(Rockies & Diamondbacks spring training) are only a few miles away as well. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. have any available units?
7621 N. Pinesview Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. have?
Some of 7621 N. Pinesview Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7621 N. Pinesview Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. offer parking?
No, 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. has a pool.
Does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 N. Pinesview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
