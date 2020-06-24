All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

7621 E Montecito Ave

7621 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7621 East Montecito Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing townhome is close to Old Town Scottsdale and has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and has new carpet and paint throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs with a full bathroom and there is a half bathroom downstairs. There are two covered parking spots and a storage shed right next to the parking spaces.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult.
1.75% city rental tax. 2.15% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee
$250/$350/$500 pet fee/pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 E Montecito Ave have any available units?
7621 E Montecito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7621 E Montecito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7621 E Montecito Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 E Montecito Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 E Montecito Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7621 E Montecito Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7621 E Montecito Ave offers parking.
Does 7621 E Montecito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 E Montecito Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 E Montecito Ave have a pool?
No, 7621 E Montecito Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7621 E Montecito Ave have accessible units?
No, 7621 E Montecito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 E Montecito Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 E Montecito Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 E Montecito Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7621 E Montecito Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
