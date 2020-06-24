All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7610 E SANDS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7610 E SANDS Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

7610 E SANDS Drive

7610 East Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7610 East Sands Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath property for lease in North Scottsdale's Sonoran Hills near Grayhawk has Italian porcelain tile flooring, granite countertops, upgraded maple cabinets and custom hardware. Master bedroom suite with large master bath has travertine tiled spa tub and enlarged glass shower enclosure and copper vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Enter from the great room to fabulous north facing back yard and patio with pebbletec pool and waterfall, custom kiva fireplace with sitting area and built-in BBQ. Located on a cul-de-sac street it has a premium lot with desert area behind. Garage has built-in cabinets and work area. Rent includes weekly pool service and 3x/yr landscaping. Close to shopping/dining/101 Fwy. Dogs 30-lb limit. No cats. Tenant to provide REF/W/D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 E SANDS Drive have any available units?
7610 E SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 E SANDS Drive have?
Some of 7610 E SANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 E SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7610 E SANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 E SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 E SANDS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7610 E SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7610 E SANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 7610 E SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 E SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 E SANDS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7610 E SANDS Drive has a pool.
Does 7610 E SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7610 E SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 E SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 E SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College