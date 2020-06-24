7610 E SANDS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

This luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath property for lease in North Scottsdale's Sonoran Hills near Grayhawk has Italian porcelain tile flooring, granite countertops, upgraded maple cabinets and custom hardware. Master bedroom suite with large master bath has travertine tiled spa tub and enlarged glass shower enclosure and copper vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Enter from the great room to fabulous north facing back yard and patio with pebbletec pool and waterfall, custom kiva fireplace with sitting area and built-in BBQ. Located on a cul-de-sac street it has a premium lot with desert area behind. Garage has built-in cabinets and work area. Rent includes weekly pool service and 3x/yr landscaping. Close to shopping/dining/101 Fwy. Dogs 30-lb limit. No cats. Tenant to provide REF/W/D.