Scottsdale, AZ
7608 E 4TH Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

7608 E 4TH Street

7608 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7608 East 4th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming single story home sits nestled in the most livable city of Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, tons of natural light and an open floor concept. You will find a living room that encompasses a cozy fireplace and a built in entertainment center. The kitchen boasts a teal colored wall oven, light wood cabinetry, sleek black/red countertops and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The backyard is a desert oasis-perfect for family gatherings! Look no further! Book your showing today! This gem is sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 E 4TH Street have any available units?
7608 E 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 E 4TH Street have?
Some of 7608 E 4TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 E 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7608 E 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 E 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7608 E 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7608 E 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7608 E 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 7608 E 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 E 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 E 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 7608 E 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7608 E 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7608 E 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 E 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 E 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.

