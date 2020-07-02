7608 E 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming single story home sits nestled in the most livable city of Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, tons of natural light and an open floor concept. You will find a living room that encompasses a cozy fireplace and a built in entertainment center. The kitchen boasts a teal colored wall oven, light wood cabinetry, sleek black/red countertops and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The backyard is a desert oasis-perfect for family gatherings! Look no further! Book your showing today! This gem is sure to impress!