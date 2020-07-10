7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this tri-level condo has it all! Property features an adorable courtyard upon arrival, a perfect space to enjoy the great weather. Inside you'll find updates throughout- two bedrooms, two bathrooms with huge downstairs bonus room which could easily be used as an office, media room or even guest quarters including large storage closet! Small, charming and quiet community with beautiful grounds and private pool. Property also includes two enclosed garages and full laundry room. Amazing value for this location!