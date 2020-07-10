All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue

7607 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7607 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this tri-level condo has it all! Property features an adorable courtyard upon arrival, a perfect space to enjoy the great weather. Inside you'll find updates throughout- two bedrooms, two bathrooms with huge downstairs bonus room which could easily be used as an office, media room or even guest quarters including large storage closet! Small, charming and quiet community with beautiful grounds and private pool. Property also includes two enclosed garages and full laundry room. Amazing value for this location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7607 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

