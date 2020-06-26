7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Beautifully updated single story townhouse near Fashion Square in the heart of Scottsdale with great shopping, restaurants & activities. Low maintenance private courtyard in front & the rest is taken care of by the HOA. Community pools, spas & tennis too. Wood laminate flooring thruout except bedrooms & den. Bathrooms + laundry room are tiled. Master & guest bathroom have travertine tile surrounds & granite countertops. Ceiling fans, large laundry room includes washer & dryer, soft water system. Granite counters in kitchen, pull out shelving, glasstop stove, dishwasher, built in microwave & side by side fridge.freezer.