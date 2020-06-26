All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue

7607 East Bonnie Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7607 East Bonnie Rose Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated single story townhouse near Fashion Square in the heart of Scottsdale with great shopping, restaurants & activities. Low maintenance private courtyard in front & the rest is taken care of by the HOA. Community pools, spas & tennis too. Wood laminate flooring thruout except bedrooms & den. Bathrooms + laundry room are tiled. Master & guest bathroom have travertine tile surrounds & granite countertops. Ceiling fans, large laundry room includes washer & dryer, soft water system. Granite counters in kitchen, pull out shelving, glasstop stove, dishwasher, built in microwave & side by side fridge.freezer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have any available units?
7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
