Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:30 AM

7601 E INDIAN BEND Road

7601 East Indian Bend Road · (480) 695-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7601 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2060 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location!!! Live like you are on vacation! Minutes to the best shopping and restaurants Scottdale has to offer.Resort style gated community bordering McCormick and Silverado Golf Courses with fabulous community pool, club house and fitness center. Secure parking with elevator access to unit so NO STEPS. This property is gorgeous!! Professionally decorated and fully stocked to the nines with the highest of quality! Upgraded kitchen with gas cooktop, granite counters and every kitchen gadget you need. Oversized covered patio with room for al fresco dining and just sitting and enjoying the view. Two master suites for privacy and comfort!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
7601 E INDIAN BEND Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
7601 E INDIAN BEND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road does offer parking.
Does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have units with dishwashers.
