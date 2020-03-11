7601 E INDIAN BEND Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Location, Location, Location!!! Live like you are on vacation! Minutes to the best shopping and restaurants Scottdale has to offer.Resort style gated community bordering McCormick and Silverado Golf Courses with fabulous community pool, club house and fitness center. Secure parking with elevator access to unit so NO STEPS. This property is gorgeous!! Professionally decorated and fully stocked to the nines with the highest of quality! Upgraded kitchen with gas cooktop, granite counters and every kitchen gadget you need. Oversized covered patio with room for al fresco dining and just sitting and enjoying the view. Two master suites for privacy and comfort!