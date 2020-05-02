7578 E TUCKEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Very Desirable Guard Gated Community and Area. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on the inside of cul de sac adjoining a green belt will not last long. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Plantation shutters through out. Formal living & dining rooms. Gas fireplace, Wet bar. High vaulted ceilings throughout. Included are front loader washer and dryer, Walk in master closet. Separate tub & shower in large master bath. 2 car garage. Community is Guard Gated with Heated Pool / Spa, Tennis and Pickle Ball. Note: cooktop is induction and will require induction cookware. HOA includes front yard maintenance.