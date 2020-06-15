All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue

7560 East Turquoise Avenue · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7560 East Turquoise Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $12000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $3000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Available for at least a 4 day stay and available dates for more. Relax and unwind in this Central Scottsdale charmer. Soaking Up the Sun offers all the comforts you desire while away from home. Set in a desirable Scottsdale neighborhood, this home boasts an open and spacious layout, gourmet kitchen, and backyard oasis. You will be just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and other attractions such as Scottsdale Fashion Square, Kierland Commons, Talking Stick Resort and Casino, and Salt River Fields. ~ Gourmet Kitchen ~ 3 BR, 2 BA ~ Private Pool ~ Bocce Ball Court. TPT License #21267654

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue have any available units?
7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue have?
Some of 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity