7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue

Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $12000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $3000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Available for at least a 4 day stay and available dates for more. Relax and unwind in this Central Scottsdale charmer. Soaking Up the Sun offers all the comforts you desire while away from home. Set in a desirable Scottsdale neighborhood, this home boasts an open and spacious layout, gourmet kitchen, and backyard oasis. You will be just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and other attractions such as Scottsdale Fashion Square, Kierland Commons, Talking Stick Resort and Casino, and Salt River Fields. ~ Gourmet Kitchen ~ 3 BR, 2 BA ~ Private Pool ~ Bocce Ball Court. TPT License #21267654