7547 E WINDSOR Avenue

7547 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7547 East Windsor Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Old Town Scottsdale home in a great, quiet location. Walking distance to Eldorado Park. North/South exposure, freshly remodeled 3 Bed, 2 bath, single level. Tile floors, carpet in the bedrooms, additional huge bonus/game room with separate entrance, large glass/screen enclosed sun room facing cute backyard with mature citrus trees. 2 good size storage sheds, inside laundry, more indoor storage. Close to shops, restaurants, nightlife, MLB spring training facilities, and only minutes from freeways, PHX Airport, ASU. Great rental for ASU students or families. Dogs allowed. ALSO FOR SALE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
7547 E WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking.
Is 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7547 E WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7547 E WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
