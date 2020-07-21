7547 E WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Old Town Scottsdale home in a great, quiet location. Walking distance to Eldorado Park. North/South exposure, freshly remodeled 3 Bed, 2 bath, single level. Tile floors, carpet in the bedrooms, additional huge bonus/game room with separate entrance, large glass/screen enclosed sun room facing cute backyard with mature citrus trees. 2 good size storage sheds, inside laundry, more indoor storage. Close to shops, restaurants, nightlife, MLB spring training facilities, and only minutes from freeways, PHX Airport, ASU. Great rental for ASU students or families. Dogs allowed. ALSO FOR SALE!