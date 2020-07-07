7531 E De La O Rd

Amenities

Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Impressive Home in Pinnacle Reserve Has Gorgeous Pebble Tec Pool & Spa! Full Pool Service & All Appliances Are Included! Fresh Paint, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Lg Walk-In Pantry, Wine Cooler, Island w/ Breakfast Bar Joins Dining w/ Modern Chandelier, Open to Family Rm w/ Gas Fireplace & Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio; Built In BBQ. Upstairs Master Features South Balcony w/ Views to Mountains & City Lights; Custom Italian Grotto Shower, Jetted Tub, Updated Vanities, Lg Walk-In Closet. Downstairs is Guest Rm PLUS Spacious Bonus Room! Enjoy Tile Wood-Look Flooring, Wood Baseboards, Skylight Walls Above Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Garage Has Built-In Cabinets & Work Bench; Lg Laundry Has Utility Sink. Pool and Landscape service included! Sorry, no pets please.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.75%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



