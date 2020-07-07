All apartments in Scottsdale
7531 E De La O Rd

7531 East De La O Road · No Longer Available
Location

7531 East De La O Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0928ae02b ----
Impressive Home in Pinnacle Reserve Has Gorgeous Pebble Tec Pool & Spa! Full Pool Service & All Appliances Are Included! Fresh Paint, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Lg Walk-In Pantry, Wine Cooler, Island w/ Breakfast Bar Joins Dining w/ Modern Chandelier, Open to Family Rm w/ Gas Fireplace & Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio; Built In BBQ. Upstairs Master Features South Balcony w/ Views to Mountains & City Lights; Custom Italian Grotto Shower, Jetted Tub, Updated Vanities, Lg Walk-In Closet. Downstairs is Guest Rm PLUS Spacious Bonus Room! Enjoy Tile Wood-Look Flooring, Wood Baseboards, Skylight Walls Above Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Garage Has Built-In Cabinets & Work Bench; Lg Laundry Has Utility Sink. Pool and Landscape service included! Sorry, no pets please.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.75%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7531 E De La O Rd have any available units?
7531 E De La O Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7531 E De La O Rd have?
Some of 7531 E De La O Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7531 E De La O Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7531 E De La O Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7531 E De La O Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7531 E De La O Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7531 E De La O Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7531 E De La O Rd offers parking.
Does 7531 E De La O Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7531 E De La O Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7531 E De La O Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7531 E De La O Rd has a pool.
Does 7531 E De La O Rd have accessible units?
No, 7531 E De La O Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7531 E De La O Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7531 E De La O Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

