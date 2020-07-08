7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Move-In Ready Furnished rental in Grayhawk. Single level home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with heated private pool. All neutral colors throughout the home and tastefully decorated. Travertine flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a large island, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and all stainless steel appliances. Both master and guest bathrooms have been updated. Backyard has a removable fence going around the heated pool for the safety of children of any age. This home is located on a nice quiet street walking distance to a large neighborhood park. Close to world-class golf, shopping, restaurants and well as top-rated schools. Also you can enjoy the miles of walking trails and parks throughout the entire Grayhawk community.