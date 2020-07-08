All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way

7521 East Whistling Wind Way · No Longer Available
Location

7521 East Whistling Wind Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Move-In Ready Furnished rental in Grayhawk. Single level home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with heated private pool. All neutral colors throughout the home and tastefully decorated. Travertine flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a large island, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and all stainless steel appliances. Both master and guest bathrooms have been updated. Backyard has a removable fence going around the heated pool for the safety of children of any age. This home is located on a nice quiet street walking distance to a large neighborhood park. Close to world-class golf, shopping, restaurants and well as top-rated schools. Also you can enjoy the miles of walking trails and parks throughout the entire Grayhawk community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way have any available units?
7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way have?
Some of 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way currently offering any rent specials?
7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way pet-friendly?
No, 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way offer parking?
Yes, 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way offers parking.
Does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way have a pool?
Yes, 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way has a pool.
Does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way have accessible units?
No, 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7521 E WHISTLING WIND Way has units with dishwashers.

