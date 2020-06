Amenities

All size pets okay! Wonderful 700sqft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached house with huge private yard, fresh interior paint, vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer hook up. Perfect Old Town Scottsdale location. Minutes to freeways, ASU, restaurants and entertainment. Electric included, tenant pays water. Washer/dryer was left by past tenant and available for use. Landlord will not replace if it breaks.