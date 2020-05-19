7514 E HAZELWOOD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED Location. Location. Location. You could not be closer to the most popular Old Town Scottsdale. Walk to Old Town, bikes available all around, walking and biking trails, restaurants, and bars all within walking distance. Totally updated home in a super neighborhood. Sleeps 4 comfortably. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Master has queen bed, TV and desk area. En-Suite Master bath with a giant walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom has a comfy queen and hall bath with a beautiful tub and shower. The living room features casual living with dining table for gathering with friends. The kitchen is spacious with gas appliances, and everything you will need to entertain family and friends. The backyard has a BBQ for grilling out and relaxing in the gorgeous Arizona sky. Large grass bkyd.