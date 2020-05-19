All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7514 E HAZELWOOD Street

7514 East Hazelwood Street · (480) 409-4844
Location

7514 East Hazelwood Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED Location. Location. Location. You could not be closer to the most popular Old Town Scottsdale. Walk to Old Town, bikes available all around, walking and biking trails, restaurants, and bars all within walking distance. Totally updated home in a super neighborhood. Sleeps 4 comfortably. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Master has queen bed, TV and desk area. En-Suite Master bath with a giant walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom has a comfy queen and hall bath with a beautiful tub and shower. The living room features casual living with dining table for gathering with friends. The kitchen is spacious with gas appliances, and everything you will need to entertain family and friends. The backyard has a BBQ for grilling out and relaxing in the gorgeous Arizona sky. Large grass bkyd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
7514 E HAZELWOOD Street has a unit available for $2,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7514 E HAZELWOOD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street does offer parking.
Does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 E HAZELWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
