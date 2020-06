Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

FURNISHED !!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME WITH PRIVATE INNER COURTYARD & HUGE PATIO OVERLOOKING THE LUSH GREENBELT - THREE FULLY SEPARATE BEDROOMS EACH WITH IT'S OWN BATH - QUEEN IN MASTER, TWINS IN SECOND BEDROOM, & THIRD BEDROOM IS DECORATED AS A OFFICE/DEN WITH A MURPHY BED - TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND ACCESSORIZED IN NEUTRAL COLORS - CLOSE TO HEATED COMMUNITY POOL - UPSCALE GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF MCCORMICK RANCH - CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT. OFF SEASON RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES.