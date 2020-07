Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Great opportunity to live in a spacious 2bdrm, 2bath condo near Old Town Scottsdale, shopping, restaurants, & everything that Scottsdale has to offer. Enjoy upgraded raised panel kitchen cabinets, granite counters, newer appliances & ceiling fans, 20'' porcelain tile through out, except for the carpeted bedrooms. This is a garden level unit with a private patio and views of the community pool & BBQ areas.